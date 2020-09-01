‘La casa de papel’ announces a new signing for the fifth season

In The paper house You can no longer keep many secrets for one important detail: the filming of the fifth season and the leaks are more difficult to avoid. Perhaps this is why the actor José Manuel Seda has chosen to be direct and announce himself that he will participate in the final season.

“Happy to share the wonderful gift I received on my birthday: my participation in the final season of La casa de papel, one of those series that when you see it, you dream of being in it”, said the actor for a long time trajectory. The public has been able to see it in the 362 episodes of Yo soy Bea, in Physics or Chemistry, in Toy Boy and recently in Amar es para siempre.









He is part of the trio of new hires that include Miguel Ángel Silvestre and Patrick Criado. As he has never appeared in the series, no details about his character are known. Of the rest of the signings there are some clues as reported by FórmulaTV: Criado has been seen in Denmark with Pedro Alonso, Diana Gómez, Hovik Keuchkerian and Luka Peros.

This means that it could be a fundamental piece of the past of the Professor’s band played by Álvaro Morte. It should be remembered that Alonso’s character, Berlin, is already deceased and only appears in the flashbacks and Diana Gómez has also appeared only in past scenes.

Regarding Miguel Ángel Silvestre, he has been seen filming in Madrid with Úrsula Corberó. At the moment, there is no speculation about the premiere date of the final season, which will be broadcast exclusively on Netflix.







Patrick Criado has been seen in Denmark with Pedro Alonso and Diana Gómez, while Miguel Ángel Silvestre has been filming with Úrsula Corberó in Madrid











