L.A. Screenings Canceled Over Coronavirus Fears; “Alternate Options” Being Explored

Disney, NBCUniversal, Sony, ViacomCBS and Warner Bros, whose worldwide TV distribution divisions set up the annual LA Screenings, mentioned Thursday they’re canceling their annual new-series showcase within the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. The businesses mentioned they’re exploring alternate choices for the occasion pitching their wares to international patrons.

The LA Screenings turns into the most recent leisure and media occasion to be disrupted by COVID-19, which has sickened 125,000 worldwide and killed 4,600.

“It’s out of an abundance of warning, and with the well being and well-being of our shoppers and workers on the forefront, we’ve collectively determined to not maintain L.A. Screenings occasions this 12 months and can as an alternative discover different choices by which to showcase our respective upcoming content material,” the businesses mentioned in an announcement.

They cited “journey bans, journey restrictions and evolving public well being considerations of our world consumer base” for the choice, including, that “we consider that not having our shoppers and executives journey into Los Angeles from varied places all over the world is probably the most accountable plan of action.”

The LA Screenings at varied studios in Los Angeles happen proper after the community Upfronts Week in New York in Might. The entire main TV corporations presenting on the upfronts have canceled their glitzy in-person annual occasions for advert patrons, citing the uncertainty over the widening virus. They are going to be replaces largely by live-streamed/televised displays.

The LA Screenings’ corporations mentioned right now every could be individually speaking different screening plans to shoppers quickly.

Final 12 months, sizzling titles for international patrons on the showcase included the CBS Studios Worldwide-distributed Evil, Warner Bros’ Prodigal Son and Batwoman, and Disney’s Emergence.