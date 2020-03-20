L.A. County Man Who Died Of Coronavirus Had Visited Disney World And Universal Orlando, Family Says

A Pasadena-area man who on Thursday turn out to be the second individual in Los Angeles County to die of coronavirus reportedly visited each Walt Disney World Resort and Universal Orlando Resort theme parks in Florida earlier than getting sick and returning residence.

In accordance with social media posts from the household of Jeffrey Ghazarian, 34, he had traveled from Los Angeles to Orlando on March 2 for a convention, and that he stayed afterward to go to Disney World and Universal Studios.

“On 3/7 he developed a cough and on 3/eight he coughed up blood. On 3/9 he flew residence and went straight to the ER with a excessive fever. A chest X-ray confirmed pneumonia,” his sister Lauren wrote, in accordance with the posts obtained first by TMZ. He finally was placed on a ventilator and died Thursday.

Within the social media posts, which have since been deleted, Ghazarian’s sister stated her brother had bronchial asthma and beat testicular most cancers in 2016. The Los Angeles County Division of Public Well being confirmed the second loss of life of “a person of their 30s with underlying well being circumstances from an unincorporated space outdoors of Pasadena.”

Disney and Universal closed their Florida theme parks on March 12.

“Our ideas are with this gentleman and his household,” a Universal Orlando spokesperson stated in a press release. “As is at all times the case, we’ll proceed our excessive commonplace cleansing and sanitation procedures and can take our steering from native well being officers to make sure the security of our company and staff members.”

Disney didn’t instantly reply to remark.

As of Thursday, there are 231 confirmed circumstances of coronavirus in Los Angeles County. Statewide, there have been 675 optimistic circumstances and 16 deaths.

The loss of life toll within the U.S. in accordance with the CDC is 150.