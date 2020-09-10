‘Kursk’, the story of the Russian submarine that sank

It narrates the tragedy of the Russian nuclear submarine 2000 K-141 Kursk that occurred in August 2000, in the Barents Sea, and the governmental negligence that followed these unfortunate events. As a group of sailors struggled to survive on the bottom of the sea, their families desperately fought against political obstacles and the slim chance of saving their loved ones from virtually certain death.

This content is imported from YouTube. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

A real story

The renowned Danish director Thomas vinterberg, which has brought such successful films to the big screen as Celebration (1998) -Special Jury Prize at the Cannes Film Festival-, Submarine (2010) or The hunt (2012) – nominated for an Oscar in the category of Best Foreign Language Film – was based on the book A Time to Die, written by Robert Moores, to bring the true story of the submarine Kursk to the movies.

Co-produced by Belgium and Luxembourg, Kursk was carried out by two French speakers, the Belgian Matthias Schoenaerts and the french Lea Seydoux, who achieved great international repercussion after playing Emma in The life of Adele (2013), winner of the Palme d’Or at the Cannes Film Festival. The best known face of this feature film, which is also cast, is Colin firth, winner of the Oscar, Golden Globe and BAFTA for his role in The king’s speech (2010).

Kursk. Bél.-Lux., 2018. Drama. 117 min. Dir .: Thomas Vinterberg. Int .: Matthias Schoenaerts, Léa Seydoux, Colin Firth, Max von Sydow, Michael Nyqvist, Peter Simonischek, Martin Brambach, Guido De Craene.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io