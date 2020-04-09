Kundali Bhagya Preview: Preeta survive now? – Dvdrockers & okpunjab:

Within the final episode of ‘Kundali Bhagya’, we noticed how Sherlyn and Mahira try to make use of the truck driver for Preeta. Srishti, in the meantime, reaches Luthra Home in order that he can one way or the other meet Preeta and Karan. Sherlyn and Mahira additionally use the fuel spray they had been speaking about, making all of the members of the home unconscious. Each handle to drive the truck driver away.

Nevertheless, Rishabh sees them. He sees Sherlin and Mahira working away with the truck driver and the 2 inform him to run away quick. After this, Rishabh takes Karan alongside and each of them begin working after him. Ultimately Karan and Rishabh succeed and catch the motive force. Nevertheless, on being requested, he lies and tells them that Sherlyn and Mahira had been stopping him from working away. Nevertheless, he additionally believes that he received the cash to kill Preeta.

Now have a look at the following episode

The police as soon as once more enter the Luthra home. The police arrest the truck driver and together with him, Preeta additionally will get her palms on it. The police reprimand Preeta and say that Ah she should go to jail once more. Nevertheless, Rishabh will get upset after seeing Preeta arrested and he asks the police if they’ve any proof in opposition to him?

After this, Sherlyn is available in entrance and tells that she was the one who instructed the police that Preeta is hiding on this home. Will Rishabh belief Sherlyn? Will probably be identified on this subsequent episode.