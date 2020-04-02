TELEVISION

Kumkum Bhagya February 26, 2019 Written episode: Tanu hired Nikhil to Shoot Pragya

April 2, 2020
Within the newest episode of Kumkum Bhagya begins with Abhi and Purab had been looking for the Tanu and sadly, they weren’t in a position to discover her. Purab will get annoyed and indignant on the Tanu however Abhi was attempting to make him calm. Pragya, then again, bought tensed as she is aware of that Tanu will not be there. As Tanu get tensed, Aaliya too bought tensed and went out to see Tanu however out of the blue she noticed Abhi and Purab coming again to house. She nonetheless thinks that Tanu was again house however sadly she wasn’t there.

James Ashley

