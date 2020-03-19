KROQ’s ‘Kevin In The Morning’ Show Team Fired; New Morning Show To Launch

KROQ’s Kevin within the Morning present isn’t any extra. Longtime host Kevin Ryder first revealed the information on Twitter that he and your entire L.A. morning present workforce had been fired, and KROQ administration has confirmed that’s the case.

“Hey occasion folks! Unsure how one can say this, so right here it’s: Yesterday, @kroq referred to as each one among us on the morning present and advised us we have been fired,” Ryder tweeted Wednesday.

He continued,”Why did @kroq hearth all of us on the morning present? I assume it’s the rankings, which have been down. The economic system as a result of it’s down. However it’s a fairly crappy strategy to deal with folks. We’re humbled by you spending any time w us. THANK YOU. (Going to sleep for a couple of week :).”

Ryder added: “One last item. There are three guys right here to throw me out of the constructing. (I couldn’t make this up) Not mandatory. Leaving. 🙂 Love all of you…”

Associated Story IHeartRadio Music Awards Postponed Due To Coronavirus

In addition to Ryder, who had been with KROQ for greater than 30 years, these let go embody co-hosts Allie Mac Kay, Jensen Karp, producer Dave “The King of Mexico” Sanchez and Jonathan “Beer Mug” Kantrowe.

A station spokesperson confirmed the information in an announcement to Deadline. “As one of the vital iconic stations in Los Angeles, our dedication is to offer our shoppers with probably the most compelling content material and greatest listening expertise that we all know they anticipate from us. We’ve taken a deep have a look at our station, and have made some latest modifications. At this time, we introduced the launch of a brand new morning present that we imagine will ship what our followers are asking for and take our station into the long run. Whereas change is all the time onerous, we’re enthusiastic about our new programming lineup and look ahead to participating with our followers throughout town. Thanks Kevin and Bean for 30 entertaining years!”

The present reportedly might be changed by Stryker and Klein, hosted by KROQ’s Ted Stryker and Kevin Klein, from 5-10 AM.

Ryder’s longtime co-host, Gene “Bean” Baxter, left The Kevin & Bean Morning Show lastr fall after practically 30 years on air. Baxter, a British citizen, determined to maneuver again to the UK. Ryder and Baxter have been inducted into the Nationwide Affiliation of Broadcasters’ Broadcasting Corridor of Fame in 2015 and, simply after Baxter’s departure, inducted into the Radio Corridor of Fame final 12 months.

Ryder’s Kevin within the Morning present debuted on January 2.