Kourtney Kardashian Says She ‘Likes’ Her Stretch Marks

Kourtney Kardashian is physique optimistic. USA At the moment not too long ago reported on an interview the Kar-Jenner did with Well being Journal, during which she defined how she doesn’t really feel any disgrace concerning her stretch marks, together with those on her butt, which she’s had since she was a teen.

Final yr, throughout the summer time months, Kourtney shared an image during which she was carrying a black one-piece swimsuit for her Poosh Instagram account. Her followers identified her stretch marks, and Kourtney claims she was truly pleasantly stunned by the optimistic suggestions.

The Kardashian went on to say that she’s had “stretch marks since eighth or ninth grade,” and he or she by no means cared a lot about them. In truth, the truth star claimed she “likes them.”

In line with the 40-year-old mother-of-three, she selected to put up the image with none modifying or photoshop, and he or she was stunned to see such a optimistic response from her followers. Folks on-line reportedly thanked her for maintaining them in there.

Curiously, Kourtney additionally spoke in regards to the altering dietary fads during the last three a long time. As an illustration, in her youth, she grew up within the “super-skinny period” the place it was cool to be as skinny as doable. Kourtney claims she usually struggled to find out what was nutritious and what wasn’t.

Moreover, the Maintaining Up With The Kardashians star claimed the whole lot was “fat-free” at one level, and “calorie counting” was common as nicely. At the moment, nobody was involved about carbohydrates, together with whether or not they had been easy or advanced.

Since then, admittedly, her method to weight-reduction plan has modified. Kourtney revealed she’s now not sticking to the keto weight-reduction plan, which emphasizes excessive fats and low-carb consuming. And whereas she by no means has soda, Kourtney claimed often she’ll eat junk meals like Cheetos or Oreos.

Not too long ago, she and her sister, Kim Kardashian, did a street journey and so they raided a gasoline station for a wide range of meals, together with Chex Combine, mini-doughnuts, and Funyuns. Moreover, she doesn’t cease her youngsters from consuming junk both.

Kourtney claims she’s doing her finest to show her youngsters about wholesome meals, however doesn’t limit them from doing what they need.



