‘Kings of the night’: the series on sports radio in Spain by Movistar

Francisco Javier Maldonado, alias Paco el Cóndor, is the most important sports journalist on Spanish radio in the 1980s. Listeners admire him, players fear him, club presidents (and the government) hate him. Every midnight it gathers millions of listeners next to the transistor. For years, the Condor has been unrivaled. Until now.

Movistar + produces, in collaboration with Zeta Studios, KINGS OF THE NIGHT, a new comedy with a dose of drama created by Cristóbal Garrido (Fariña, Elite Corps) and Adolfo Valor (I leave it whenever I want, Ghost Promotion). The series is inspired by the historical rivalry between the two main figures in sports journalism in Spain, such as José Ramón de la Morena and Jose María García. Its filming has started this July 27 in Madrid and will be released in 2021.

KINGS OF THE NIGHT It is the first filming of a new original Movistar + series that is launched after the break due to the health crisis. After having resumed the suspended filming of IRON, PARADISE AND SKAM SPAINWith this new project, Movistar + ‘s commitment to Spanish culture and the audiovisual industry is reaffirmed. #VolverEsGanar.

The six 30 minute episodes place us at late 1980s and early 1990s, a time when radio journalism was done in a very different way from today. In a comedy tone, and through the rivalry of these two characters, the series takes place at a time of change in our country, which was finally entering modernity.

A recognized cast

Miki Esparbé (Losing the North, Losing the East) co-stars in this series in the role of Jota, the right hand of Paco el Cóndor. He will fill Paco’s hole when his team leaves. Due to his character, he disapproves of the forms of his mentor until now, but he will soon realize that he will only be able to compete with him using the same weapons.

Complete the cast Sea Arana (Seventeen, The Virgin of August) in the role of Marga Laforet, the intelligent journalist who watches her radio show being shifted into the early hours of the morning to prioritize Jota and her team’s show.



