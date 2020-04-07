Killing Eve Leads 14 Nominations in BAFTA TV Awards

For the reason that basis in 1947, British Acadamy of Movie and Tv Arts (BAFTA) has constantly offering awards for the outstanding work in the fields of movie and tv. This 12 months, BAFTA TV awards are going to be held on Might 12 on the Royal Competition Corridor in London.
BAFTA London’s headquarter on Thursday launched all of the nominations of 26 classes for 2019 ceremony and the nominees for the “Virgin TV’s Should-See Moments” have been introduced on Wednesday. BBC drama Killing Eve tops the listing of nominations with whopping 14 nominations while Big Grants (additionally for Finest Actor) miniseries A Very English Scandal acquired 12 nominations. The opposite consists of Sherlock aka Cumber batch Patrick (additionally for Finest Actor) with six adopted by terrorist thriller Bodyguard and Somewhat Drummer with 5 nominations every.
The political thriller Bodyguard and Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s Killing eve are essentially the most critically acclaimed collection.
The highest Bafta TV Nominees
- Killing Eve – 14
- A Very English Scandal – 12
- Patrick Melrose – 6
- Bodyguard – 5
- The Little Drummer Woman – 5
- Mrs Wilson – 4
- Mum – 4
This features a Full Record of Nominations:
Drama collection
- Bodyguard (BBC One)
- Killing Eve (BBC Three)
- Save Me (Sky Atlantic)
- Informer (BBC One)
Mini-series
- A Very English Scandal (BBC One)
- Kiri (Channel 4)
- Mrs Wilson (BBC One)
- Patrick Melrose (Showtime/Sky Atlantic)
Main actress
- Jodie Comer – Killing Eve (BBC America/BBC Three)
- Sandra Oh – Killing Eve (BBC America/BBC Three)
- Keeley Hawes – Bodyguard (BBC One)
- Ruth Wilson – Mrs Wilson (BBC One)
Main actor
- Hugh Grant – A Very English Scandal (BBC One)
- Probability Perdomo – Killed by My Debt (BBC Three)
- Lucian Msamati – Kiri (Channel 4)
- Benedict Cumberbatch – Patrick Melrose (Showtime/Sky Atlantic)
Feminine efficiency in a comedy programme
- Daisy Might Cooper – This Nation (BBC Three)
- Jessica Hynes – There She Goes (BBC 4)
- Julia Davis – Sally4Ever (Sky Atlantic/HBO)
- Lesley Manville – Mum (BBC Two)
Male efficiency in a comedy programme
- Alex MacQueen – Sally4Ever (Sky Atlantic/HBO)
- Jamie Demetriou – Stath Lets Flats (Channel 4)
- Peter Mullan – Mum (BBC Two)
- Steve Pemberton – Inside No. 9 (BBC Two)
Worldwide
- 54 Hours: The Gladbeck Hostage Disaster (ARD/BBC 4)
- The Handmaid’s Story (Hulu/Channel 4)
- Reporting Trump’s First Yr: The Fourth Property (Showtime/BBC Two)
- Succession (HBO/Sky Atlantic)
Supporting actor
- Alex Jennings – Unforgotten (ITV)
- Ben Whishaw – A Very English Scandal (BBC One)
- Kim Bodnia – Killing Eve (BBC One)
- Stephen Graham – Save Me (Sky Atlantic)
Supporting actress
- Billie Piper – Collateral (BBC Two)
- Fiona Shaw – Killing Eve (BBC One)
- Keeley Hawes – Mrs Wilson (BBC One)
- Monica Dolan – A Very English Scandal (BBC One)
Leisure efficiency
- Anthony McPartlin, Declan Donnelly – Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night time Takeaway (ITV)
- David Mitchell – Would I Lie To You? (BBC One)
- Lee Mack – Would I Lie To You? (BBC One)
- Rachel Parris – The Mash Report (BBC Two)
Specialist Factual
- Bros: After the Screaming Stops (BBC 4)
- Grayson Perry: Rites of Passage (Channel 4)
- Suffragettes With Lucy Worsley (BBC One)
- Superkids: Breaking Away From Care (Channel 4)
Actuality and constructed factual
- Dragons’ Den (BBC Two)
- I’m a Superstar … Get Me Out of Right here! ( ITV)
- Previous Individuals’s Residence For 4-Yr-Olds (Channel 4)
- The Actual Full Monty: Women’ Night time (ITV)
Present affairs
- Soccer’s Wall of Silence (Al Jazeera English)
- Iran Unveiled: Taking up the Ayatollahs – Publicity (ITV)
- Bloodbath at Ballymurphy (Channel 4)
- Myanmar’s Killing Fields (Channel 4)
Leisure programme
- Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night time Takeaway (ITV)
- Britain’s Acquired Expertise (ITV)
- Michael McIntyre’s Large Present (BBC One)
- Strictly Come Dancing (BBC One)
Scripted comedy
- Derry Ladies (Channel 4)
- Mum (BBC Two)
- Sally4Ever (Sky Atlantic/HBO)
- Stath Lets Flats (Channel 4)
Comedy leisure programme
- The Large Narstie Present (Channel 4)
- The Final Leg (Channel 4)
- A League of Their Personal (Sky One)
- Would I Mislead You? (BBC One)
Factual collection
- 24 Hours in A&E (Channel 4)
- Life and Demise Row: The Mass Execution (BBC Three)
- Louis Theroux’s Altered States (BBC Two)
- Jail (Channel 4)
Options
- Gordon, Gino and Fred’s Highway Journey (ITV)
- The Nice British Bake Off (Channel 4)
- Mortimer & Whitehouse: Gone Fishing (BBC Two)
- Who Do You Assume You Are? (BBC One)
Information Protection
- Bullying and Harassment in the Home of Commons – Newsnight (BBC Two)
- Cambridge Analytica Uncovered (Channel 4)
- Good Morning Britain: On a Knife Edge (ITV)
- Good Morning Britain: Thomas Markle Unique (ITV)
Single Documentary
- Pushed: The Billy Monger Story (BBC Three)
- Gun No 6 (BBC Two)
- My Dad, the Peace Deal and Me (BBC One)
- Faculty For Stammers (ITV)
Single drama
- Bandersnatch – Black Mirror (Netflix)
- Care (BBC One)
- Killed By My Debt (BBC Three)
- By the Gates – On the Edge (Channel 4)
Cleaning soap and Persevering with Drama
- Casualty (BBC One)
- Coronation Avenue (ITV)
- Eastenders (BBC One)
- Hollyoaks (Channel 4)
Sport
- 2018 Six Nations: Scotland v England (BBC One)
- 2018 World Cup Quarter: England v Sweden (BBC One)
- England’s Take a look at Cricket – Cook dinner’s Farewell (Sky Sports activities Cricket)
- Winter Olympics (BBC Two)
Virgin Media Should-See Second Nominees
- Bodyguard – the assassination of Julia Montague (BBC)
- Coronation Avenue – Gail’s monologue on the suicide of Aidan Connor (ITV)
- Physician Who – The Physician meets Rosa Parks (BBC)
- Killing Eve – Eve stabs Villanelle (BBC)
- Peter Kay’s Automobile Share – the finale (BBC)
- Queer Eye – Tom’s transformation (Netflix)
