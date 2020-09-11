‘Kidnapped in paradise’: a vacation turned into a nightmare star in the afternoon of Antena 3

The Sunday afternoon of Antena 3 promises tension in high doses with the thriller that it broadcasts in its Multicine space. The Atresmedia chain offers the film Kidnapped in paradise, in which a mother and daughter are in serious jeopardy on what was to be an idyllic vacation.

Samantha, a woman with problems in her marriage, decides to take a break with his teenage daughter during the so-called ‘spring break’ (spring break) somewhere on the Florida coast. The expectation of getting some fun in the sun with Ellie excites her.

Their arrival at the hotel makes them think that they will have an idyllic stay. Encouraged by the atmosphere, they decide to go out at night and Sam meets Javier, an attractive man who claims to be the skipper of a ship. Right away He suggested they go on an excursion on his sailboat the next day and they accepted. When they are on the high seas, they find that their handsome captain has very different plans from theirs. What should be a nice trip turns into a kidnapping. Mother and daughter, scared after discovering Javier’s twisted and sinister side, fear that they will not return to the mainland safely.

His priority from then on is to survive and try, by all means, to escape from that man. Pulling with ingenuity, they will try to push you overboard to be successful. Will they manage to flee from their captor?

Reunion with Samaire Armstrong

In the cast of Kidnapped in paradise we can identify an old acquaintance from television. The actress of American nationality (although she was born in Tokyo) has already gone through the Antena 3 Multicine with another title of her filmography. In 2019 the chain offered the telefilm The truth about Katie, which also stars Samaire.

However, there are a few more titles in her career that make her a popular face with viewers. Some will remember her for being lSeth Cohen’s first girlfriend (Adam Brody) in The O.C., Anna Stern (and rival of Summer Roberts, played by Rachel Bilson). Just a few years later it was Agent Cho’s partner The mentalist and has continued with various episodic roles in highly-rated series such as Sons of Anarchy or Grey’s Anatomy.

Kidnapped in Paradise (Paradise Prey)

USA, 2019. Dir .: Brian Skiba.

Int .: Samaire Armstrong, Corin Nemec, Alexandra Deberry.

