Kevin Costner’s phenomenon series that has no one to broadcast it in Spain

A series with Kevin Costner should have it easy to get around these parts. It is not as if he does not have a parish of faithful willing to see what he does on television after titles like Dancing with Wolves, The Bodyguard, A Perfect World or The untouchables of Elliot Ness. He was the ideal man of the eighties and nineties. This is why it is surprising that he is headlining a series in the United States called Yellowstone, which is being a phenomenon, and here there is no one to issue it.

It premiered in June 2018 on the Paramount Network channel and put Kevin Costner on the shady side of the law. He is John, the patriarch of the Dutton family, owner of the largest ranch in the country. For his company to survive, in the midst of constant conflicts with speculators, a national park and an Indian reservation, he is willing to do whatever it takes. It is sold, in fact, as a family that represents “the best and worst of America” ​​in a context of corruption and unsolved murder.









Luke Grimes plays the youngest son of Kevin Costner’s character.

The first episode gathered 2.8 million viewers in the live show. It was a good figure for a modest cable channel and especially in these times, where fiction has problems to make its mark on linear programming, and it stagnated at two million. These figures, however, rose to over five million when the viewers of the delayed were included.

And what was to be a humble success has over time turned into a monster. The third season premiered this summer and earned $ 4.23 million. When counting the delayed audience, it rose to more than seven million. AND, When this week it was time to dismiss the season, he obtained 5.16 million in the first pass (and it will be necessary to see how many opt for the deferred). Not even The walking dead gets these figures with its tenth season. Kevin Costner is the king of cable television.

The ‘Yellowstone’ series has better audiences than The Walking Dead.

The formula for this success seems to be clear. It’s a mix between Kevin Costner’s popularity with the adult population, breathtaking locations in Montana and Utah, a corrupt drama format typical of this millennium, and combining all of this with an audience that is often felt despised by television fiction. .

It is a series that without going into politics wants to attract the Republican voter, to the deep America that does not want progressive readings but a family and corrupt drama with western scent. Its creator is Taylor sheridan, screenwriter of the films of Hitman, creator of Hell or High Water and scriptwriter and director of Wind river.

Perhaps this essence of western is what prevents anyone from being interested in bringing it. But it is always annoying to know that there is a production of this level on the other side of the pond since 2018, that on top of it it has become a phenomenon and that here there is no way to consume it.









Let’s see if the huge number of filming stopped because of the Covid-19 pandemic means that someone ventures to premiere it in these parts. In theory it should be broadcast by Paramount Network around here it does not make an appearance and there is no trace of it on the web. Time to rediscover Kevin Costner, right?















