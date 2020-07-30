Kevin Costner, father and CIA agent in ‘3 days to kill’

Ethan Runner (Kevin Costner) is a veteran secret service agent who faces his latest mission. After the commission, this international spy hopes to retire to live quietly with his teenage daughter (Hailee Steinfeld), whom he hardly knows, and with whom he wants to have a good relationship again before it is too late to act as a father.

McG, Luc Besson and Kevin Costner, an action cocktail

3 days to kill is an action thriller that Joseph McGinty He directed taking advantage of a script by the French director and producer. Luc Besson, who had the help of preparing the text Ordinary Hasak. The great protagonist of this story was Kevin Costner, who brought out his tough guy version to get into the skin of the main character.

Among the cast members are also two women: Amber Heard y Hailee Steinfeld. The first one became very popular after entering the world of DC Comics as Mera, Aquaman’s girlfriend, appearing in two movies playing this character: League of Justice (2017) and Aquaman (2018). On the other hand, Hailee Steinfeld came to this cast with the support of the Oscar nomination that she obtained, in the category of Best Supporting Actress, for her role in Value of law (2010).

Three Days to Kill (3 Days to Kill). EE.UU., 2014. Thriller. 117 min. Director: Joseph McGinty (McG). Int .: Kevin Costner, Amber Heard, Hailee Steinfeld, Connie Nielsen, Richard Sammel, Eriq Ebouaney, Tómas Lemarquis.

