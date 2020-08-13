Kevin Bacon terrorizes Charlize Theron in ‘Trapped’

Joe (Kevin Bacon) and his two partners, experts in blackmailing wealthy families, believe they have an infallible plan to grab $ 250,000: kidnap a 6-year-old girl for just one day and collect that sum for her ransom. But this time they are in the wrong family, since the girl’s parents, Will (Stuart Townsend) y Karen Jennings (Charlize Theron), they are determined to get anywhere to get their daughter back.

The reinforcements of Courtney Love and Dakota Fanning

Trapped is the film adaptation of 24 hours, novel written by Greg Iles. The same author of the book, was in charge of developing the script that the Mexican director Luis Mandoki took the opportunity to bring this action thriller to the big screen.

For the first and only time, to date, Charlize Theron y Kevin Bacon they coincided in the same distribution. One year after the premiere of Trapped saw the light Monster (2003), a film with which the South African-born actress would play the best role of her career, thanks to which she won the Oscar and the Golden Globe in the category of Best Actress.

In addition, among the cast members, the presence of the singer also stood out. Courtney Love and of the then girl Dakota Fanning, that before Trapped had stood out with his performance in the film I am Sam (2001), starring Sean Penn.

Trapped. EE.UU., 2002. Thriller. 99 min. Dir.: Luis Mandoki. Int.: Charlize Theron, Kevin Bacon, Stuart Townsend, Courtney Love, Pruitt Taylor Vince, Colleen Camp, Dakota Fanning.

