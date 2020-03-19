TELEVISION

Kevin Bacon Launches ‘6 Degrees’ Campaign To Encourage Social-Distancing

March 19, 2020
Kevin Bacon is providing up a enjoyable and considerate option to encourage of us to remain dwelling to assist stop the unfold of COVID-19. The actor, who has been deemed Hollywood’s most interconnected determine by way of the idea of “Six Levels of Kevin Bacon”, took to his social platforms at this time to not solely encourage his tens of millions for followers to observe social-distancing however to additionally share who they’re staying dwelling for through the present well being disaster.

“Hello, of us. You already know me, proper? I’m technically solely six levels away from you,” he mentioned in a video posted throughout the completely different social platforms.

He continued, “Proper now, like folks world wide, I’m staying dwelling, as a result of it saves lives and it’s the solely means we’re going to decelerate the unfold of this coronavirus. As a result of the contact that you just make with somebody, who makes contact with another person, that could be what makes any individual’s mother or grandpa or spouse sick.”

“Each one in all us has somebody who’s price staying dwelling for,” he mentioned, citing his spouse and fellow actor Kyra Sedgwick as his cause to self-isolate. Bacon is asking his followers to submit the same video or picture with the hashtag #IStayHomeFor and tag six different folks to observe go well with. “The extra of us concerned, the merrier – We’re all related by varied levels (Belief me, I do know!),” he wrote within the caption.

See his Instagram submit beneath:

