Kelli O’Hara to Play Mother in Concert Performance of Ragtime

March 11, 2020
Kelli O’Hara has joined the strong of The Actors Fund’s upcoming revenue dwell efficiency of Ragtime. The Tony Award winner will play Mother, the perform originated on Broadway by the late Marin Mazzie.

As beforehand reported, the event, set for April 27 on the New Amsterdam Theatre, will doubtless be devoted to Mazzie and reunite distinctive strong members Audra McDonald, Brian Stokes Mitchell, and Peter Friedman. The trio return to their roles of Sarah, Coalhouse, and Tateh, respectively.

Brian Stokes Mitchell and Audra McDonald in Ragtime.

Catherine Ashmore


O’Hara remaining appeared on Broadway inside the Roundabout Theatre Agency revival of Kiss Me, Kate, having fun with Lilli Vanessa—the perform carried out by Mazzie inside the 1999 revival. Mazzie moreover succeeded O’Hara as Anna Leonowens inside the latest revival of The King and I.

READ: How 2019’s Kiss Me, Kate Pays Homage to Marin Mazzie inside the 1999 Revival

Rounding out the company will doubtless be distinctive strong members Mark Jacoby, Steven Sutcliffe, Judy Kaye, Lynette Perry, Jim Corti, Shaun Amyot, John D. Baker, Darlene Bel Grayson, Kevin Bogue, Mark Cassius, Jamie Chandler-Torns, Albert Christmas, Pierce Cravens, Larry Daggett, Rodrick Dixon, Bernard Dotson, Donna Dunmire, Adam Dyer, Duane Martin Foster, Elisa Heinsohn, Anne Kanengeiser, Jeffrey Kuhn, Joe Langworth, Joe Locarro, Allyson Tucker Mitchell, Anne L. Nathan, Orgena Rose, Gordon Stanley, Vanessa Townsell-Crisp, Todd Thurston, Leon Williams, and Bruce Winant, in addition to Sandra M. Bonitto, Roberta Duchak, Adam Hunter, Mary Sharon Komarek, Gordon Stanley, and Eric Jordan Youthful (who each appeared inside the Broadway run in some time), plus Mark Aldrich, Dan Manning, Dara Paige Bloomfield, Patty Globe, David Hess, Elizabeth Lundberg, Michael X. Martin, Mary McCandles, and Monica Patton.

Primarily based totally on the American novel by E.L. Doctorow, Ragtime has a ranking by Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty and a e e book by Terrence McNally. Stafford Arima will direct the dwell efficiency (having helmed shows of the musical in London and at Lincoln Center), with music director James Moore conducting.

The one-night-only event might even perform choreography by Tara Youthful, costumes by Tracy Christensen, sound design by Peter Hylenski, lighting by Don Holder, and projections by Wendall Harrington. David Loud serves as music supervisor. Casting is by Arnold Mungioli.

Tickets are purchased out, though an online based mostly waitlist is now open.

Look Once more on the Genuine Manufacturing of Ragtime

The manufacturing starred Brian Stokes Mitchell and Audra McDonald.

14 PHOTOS

Agency

Brian Stokes Mitchell

Brian Stokes Mitchell and Audra McDonald

Mark Jacoby

Camille Saviola

Audra McDonald and Brian Stokes Mitchell

Lynette Perry and ensemble

Judy Kaye

Alton Fitzgerald White and Darlesia Cearcy

Brian Stokes Mitchell and Agency in Ragtime

