Keira Knightley will also have a period series on Apple TV +

It is clear that Keira Knightley he is not overly interested in the present. The actress of Colette, Atonement and Pride and prejudice

will participate in The Essex Serpent, the adaptation of Sarah Perry’s novel being prepared by Apple TV + and that is set in Victorian England.

She will be Cora, a woman who has just been widowed and has gotten rid of her abusive husband in 1893. He moves from London to a small town in Essex called Aldwinter, where he takes an interest in local superstitions that there is a mythical creature known as the Essex Serpent in the area.















In 2016 Sarah Perry won the British Book Awards for the best book of the year with this novel. Keira Knightley will serve as executive producer along with Anna Symon, who will be the screenwriter, and Clio Barnard, who is linked to the project as director.. It is a production of See-Saw Films, the production company behind The king’s speech and the series Top of the lake.

With this project, there are already two period series that Knightley has underway, quite a surprise considering that he had never shown interest in participating in television projects. The other is that of The Other Typist, the adaptation of Suzanne Rindell’s novel set in New York in 1922.

It also appears as a leading actress and executive producer and the tone will be very different: it will be a suspense thriller with psycho-sexual overtones that speaks of identity, class, desire and obsession. It will be Odalie, a hypnotic woman with many hidden pleasures who puts the innocent Rose, the new typist of the police department, in a wicked game.







