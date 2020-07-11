Keira Knightley and Matthew Macfadyen fall in love in ‘Pride and Prejudice’

The five Bennet sisters have been raised by a mother obsessed with finding them a husband. But one of them, Lizzie (Keira Knightley), intelligent and with character, she wants a life with more open perspectives, a longing supported by her father. When Mister Bingley (Simon Woods), a wealthy bachelor, and his circle of sophisticated friends settle in a neighboring mansion for the summer, the Bennetts are excited about the prospect of suitors. At the homecoming dance, Lizzie meets the handsome and elegant Mr. Darcy (Matthew Macfadyen), but at first glance it seems too proud and arrogant.

This content is imported from YouTube. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Rosamund Pike and Donald Sutherland, luxury reinforcements

Pride and prejudice is based on the eponymous novel written by Jane Austen, first published in 1813. After working as a filmmaker in several miniseries, Joe Wright He made the leap to the big screen as a director with this movie. Thanks to her won BAFTA in the Best Debut for a British Writer, Director or Producer category and accumulated four nominations at the Oscars and two more at the Golden Globes.

Keira Knightley y Matthew Macfadyen, who would return to share a project in The nutcracker and the four kingdoms (2018), led a cast in which the presence of Rosamund Pike, nominated for an Oscar for her role in Lost (2014), and Donald Sutherland, awarded with the Honorary Oscar in 2017 for his professional career.

Pride and Prejudice. G.B., 2005. Romance. 127 min. Dir.: Joe Wright. Int.: Keira Knightley, Matthew Macfadyen, Brenda Blethyn, Donald Sutherland, Judi Dench, Rosamund Pike, Jena Malone.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io

This commenting section is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page. You may be able to find more information on their web site.