Keeping A Social Distance During Coronavirus: White House And Capitol Hill Reporters Advised To Take New Precautions At Briefings, Press Scrums

UPDATED: The press corps that gathers for White House briefings on the coronavirus seems to be somewhat completely different: Reporters at the moment are being spaced out with each different seat being occupied.

The White House Correspondents’ Affiliation designed a brand new seating chart for reporters with a view to follow social distancing. Already prior to now couple of days, reporters’ temperatures are being checked earlier than being allowed within the room to cowl briefings with President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence.

The White House briefing room is way tinier than it seems to be on TV, and reporters prior to now have squeezed into the area to cowl press conferences and bulletins. Even when nothing is happening within the room, journalists and photographers fan out on seats, whereas information shops cram into tight cubicle area.

Afterward Monday, the White House issued short-term restrictions on entry to the grounds, limiting it solely to reporters who’ve assigned seats within the briefing room and to those that are a part of the common pool. All members of the press who do enter must undergo temperature readings earlier than being granted entry.

In the meantime, on Capitol Hill, reporters are being suggested to attempt to keep away from massive “press scrums” round lawmakers. “No new restrictions have been put in place relating to interviews and reporting within the halls of the House or Senate. Nevertheless, management has expressed considerations in regards to the nature of ‘walk-and-talks’ and huge scrums with lawmakers, due to the shut quarters concerned that may permit simpler unfold of great sicknesses,” based on a notice despatched to reporters by the Standing Committee of Correspondents, the group that oversees the press galleries.

They’re asking that reporters “stability reporter security with newsgathering wants,” being conscious of how shut they’re to lawmakers and employees and with one another whereas conducting interviews.

The Capitol is closed to guests, however these restrictions don’t apply to lawmakers, their staffs and the media.

No restrictions are being positioned on the variety of reporters allowed to enter the Capitol, however the Standing Committee is asking shops to be conscious of what number of workers are wanted within the press galleries and what work could be carried out remotely.

The approaching weeks are anticipated to be busy on the Capitol. The Senate this week is predicted to vote on a coronavirus aid package deal, and lawmakers then are anticipated to show their consideration to a different piece of laws to handle the financial fallout from the mass closures because of the virus.