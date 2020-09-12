Keanu Reeves’ revenge in ‘The Legend of the Samurai’

Century XVIII. Kai (Keanu reeves) is an outcast who joins Oishi (Hiroyuki Sanada), the head of the 47 Ronin. Their objective is to take revenge on the traitor who killed their lord, murdered at the hands of a Japanese officer, and who sentenced them to exile. To regain lost honor, the warriors embark on an adventure that will force them to overcome tough trials and various adversities.

Keanu Reeves, among Japanese

After several short films, The legend of the samurai was the first film, and to date only, that he directed Carl Erik Rinsch, taking advantage of a script that they wrote together Hossein Amini and Chris Morgan. In a cast composed mainly of actors of Japanese origin, the great protagonist of this film was the American Keanu reeves, that in this film we can see him with a beard and long hair.

The legend of the samurai premiered just a year before John Wick (Another Day to Kill) (2014), the movie that meant the revival of keanu reeves in the genre of action.

47 Ronin. USA, 2013. Action. 119 min. Dir .: Carl Erik Rinsch. Int .: Keanu Reeves, Hiroyuki Sanada, Tadanobu Asano, Rinko Kikuchi, Kou Shibasaki.

