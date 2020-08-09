Keanu Reeves and Charlize Theron fall in love in ‘Sweet November’

Nelson Moss (Keanu Reeves) is the typical workaholic executive with no time for love … until he meets Sara Deever (Charlize Theron), a lovely young woman. Unwilling to commit, they decide to carry out an unconventional courtship: a month of trial and then, without ties or pressure, each one will go their own way. But of course, they do not have the possibility of falling in love.

This content is imported from YouTube. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

The reunion of Keanu Reeves and Charlize Theron

Sweet November It is the penultimate film that Pat O’Connor has brought to the big screen. The feature film is a remake of the 1968 film, which had the same title and was directed by Robert Ellis Miller. In the recent version, Keanu Reeves y Charlize Theron shared head of cast, coinciding on the same project for the second time, years after filming together Pact with the devil (1997).

Sweet November. EE.UU., 2001. Romance. 118 min. Dir.: Pat O’Connor. Int.: Keanu Reeves, Charlize Theron, Jason Isaacs, Greg Germann, Liam Aiken, Lauren Graham, Robert Joy, Michael Rosenbaum, Frank Langella.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io

This commenting section is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page. You may be able to find more information on their web site.