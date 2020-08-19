Karina sweeps the networks with her song ‘Put on the masks’

With the conspiracy movement of the coronavirus, many people refuse to put on the mask to protect themselves and others, which can cause new and large outbreaks. Faced with a new threat of another confinement, Karina encourages her followers to be responsible and put on the mask in the best way it tastes: singing.

“I want to live, I want to be like the river that goes and never returns. I would like to be the sea, maybe a flower. I would like to know what a grain of sand feels“But the good thing about the song are its final verses that leave no one indifferent:”The masks, put the masks on and keep your distance, they are going to lock us up. No, no, no, I want, no. Please, locked up again no “Karina sang.

A star on Instagram

With 73 years, Karina has become a sensation on Instagram. Since the account was opened almost a year ago, the singer has kept it fairly up-to-date and already accumulates almost 13,000 followers. In many of its post, Karina narrates her day to day and her worries, but lately there is something that is not out of the head.

Whoever it was our representative in Eurovision back in 1971 wanted to raise awareness among the public regarding the use of masks. At 73, Karina’s vitality continues to be commendable: as soon as she plays you The trunk of memories, its quintessential success, as you improvise a song with the coronavirus in between.

