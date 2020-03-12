Karen Gillan Thinks Nebula’s Story In The MCU Is Just Getting Started

Nebula has skilled one of the vital transformative arcs of any character within the MCU, going from secondary villain in Guardians of the Galaxy to serving as a hero alongside the Avengers in Endgame (properly, she was additionally the secondary villain once more in that on account of her 2014 doppelgänger exhibiting up – time journey, am I proper?). You would possibly assume that Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 would be the cyborg murderer’s last look within the franchise, then. However that’s not what Karen Gillan thinks.

Whereas talking to Fandom, the Scottish actress made it clear that she expects much more from Nebula nonetheless to come back. Slightly than the loss of life of Thanos and turning into a hero being an endpoint, Gillan believes that it’s simply the alternative – a brand new starting for the character.

“I don’t really feel like her story is over in any respect. If something, I really feel like her story would possibly simply be starting. We discovered her in a very damaged, weak place and over the course of the flicks, she’s needed to face the supply of all of her abuse. She’s simply had this enormous, cathartic expertise and the supply of the abuse has been eradicated, so what occurs subsequent? That’s one thing that I believe is extremely fascinating. The therapeutic can begin however that’s not going to be simple and it’s not going to be speedy both.”

Click on to zoom

It’s not completely clear from Gillan’s feedback if that is her private view and she or he hopes that Marvel offers her the chance to play Nebula many extra instances, or whether or not she’s hinting that she’s already had these chats with the studio and is aware of that she’s bought a variety of initiatives arising.

It’s seemingly the latter, although, going by what her GotG co-star Vin Diesel just lately let slip. The Groot voice actor just lately confirmed a few of the Guardians will seem in Thor: Love and Thunder. Given Gillan’s assurance she’s not completed with the MCU, we are able to presumably anticipate Nebula to be amongst them. Perhaps we are able to additionally assume Nebula makes it out of Vol. 3 alive. Perhaps even setting her as much as get, say, a Disney Plus sequence to herself?

We’ll have to attend and see what occurs, but when Nebula is in Thor 4, then we’ll see Gillan go bald and blue once more as quickly as November 2021.