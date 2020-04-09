TELEVISION

Kanye West Will Perform ‘Sunday Service’ at Coachella on Easter Sunday

April 9, 2020
Add Comment
James Ashley
1 Min Read

Within the newest announcement made by Kanye West, he stated he might be performing his ‘Sunday Service’ at the Coachella on Easter Sunday.

This announcement was confirmed by Coachella whereby a tweet they stated, “Kanye West’s Sunday Service on Easter, Weekend 2.”

This was a stunning announcement contemplating the truth that Kanye declined to carry out at Coachella stating organizers had been “artistically limiting” him.

One of many sources who had details about the negotiations between Kanye and Coachella stated in a press release, “These 40×60 phases are so archaic. It’s the identical kind of stage on which Shakespeare’s works had been carried out a whole lot of years in the past.”

However no matter will be the case earlier now’s it confirmed that Kayne might be having a particular 9 a.m. efficiency at Coachella on Easter Sunday.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Contact Us

If you’d like to send us some feedback, would like to advertise with us at TheBulletinTime
 or Press Release, just send an email to thebulletintime @ gmail.com
. And, we will get back to you shortly.

Related Articles