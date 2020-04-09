Kanye West Will Perform ‘Sunday Service’ at Coachella on Easter Sunday

Within the newest announcement made by Kanye West, he stated he might be performing his ‘Sunday Service’ at the Coachella on Easter Sunday.

This announcement was confirmed by Coachella whereby a tweet they stated, “Kanye West’s Sunday Service on Easter, Weekend 2.”

Kanye West’s Sunday Service on Easter, Weekend 2 ? pic.twitter.com/jFIcLYNUlV — Coachella (@coachella) March 31, 2019

This was a stunning announcement contemplating the truth that Kanye declined to carry out at Coachella stating organizers had been “artistically limiting” him.

One of many sources who had details about the negotiations between Kanye and Coachella stated in a press release, “These 40×60 phases are so archaic. It’s the identical kind of stage on which Shakespeare’s works had been carried out a whole lot of years in the past.”

However no matter will be the case earlier now’s it confirmed that Kayne might be having a particular 9 a.m. efficiency at Coachella on Easter Sunday.