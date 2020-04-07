Justin Bieber is Being Blamed for Too Many Tourists in Iceland

Canadian singer-songwriter, Justin Bieber is most likely one of the vital well-known singers throughout the globe has been dealing with plenty of criticism these days. A self-described most human season he had ever been in now features a rebuke for the closure of the Icelandic Canyon.

Fjaðrárgljúfur, a 100 m (330 ft) deep and about 2 kilometres (1.2 miles) lengthy, with the Fjaðrá River flowing by way of it is, in truth, an impressive pure magnificence. However these days, the variety of vacationers visiting this place has elevated from 50 to 80 % till 2019. The Telegraph report confirmed that 150,000 vacationers visited the canyon in the yr 2017, and in 2018, the quantity elevated to 282,000.

Bieber is struggling loads by way of these days and the explanation for the closure of the canyon is centred to Justin. The Grammy winner shot the music video for his music “I’ll present you” from the album goal in 2015 throughout the varied components of Iceland together with this canyon. The music video has greater than 440 million views on YouTube.

Daníel Freyr Jónsson, Head of the Environmental Company of Iceland informed Icelandic information outlet RUV that only a few folks outdoors Iceland knew in regards to the vacation spot previous to the music video.

However the director of the Nationwide Tourism company has a unique view concerning these accusations and informed the CNN Journey that it’s not honest accountable the singer for the closure.

“It’s only a pure surprise that wasn’t meant to be that fashionable,” says Inga Hlin Palsdottir. And the Environmental Company informed the canyon shall be closed at the least till June.