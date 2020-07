Netflix will receive the most famous dinosaurs of the cinema with a spin-off CGI animation child-friendly. This production, baptized as

Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous

, It has been confirmed with a trailer and its release date: September 18. Steven Spielberg is one of the executive producers.

This series will follow the misadventures of a group of teenagers who will stay trapped on the other side of Isla Nublar when the dinosaurs start to wreak havoc in the theme park.