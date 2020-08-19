Julia Roberts takes on the role of ‘Erin Brockovich’ to win the Oscar

Without money, without work and without getting compensation after an accident in which she is not guilty, Erin Brockovich (Julia Roberts) asks his attorney Ed Masry (Albert Finney) that you hire her at work to be able to pay the debts. There, Erin stumbles upon some medical records placed in real estate files. Wondering why, Erin convinces Ed to allow her to investigate the matter, uncovering a cover that reveals contaminated water in a local community. Together, they set out to fight for the largest compensation ever won in American history: $ 333 million.

This content is imported from YouTube. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

A very special true story for Julia Roberts

This movie is based on the real case that he uncovered Erin Brockovich, who discovered the contamination of waters by a company while working in a small law firm in the 90s. Erin Brockovich herself has a cameo in the film of her own story, which she was commissioned to bring to the big screen Steven Soderbergh.

Julia Roberts was the main protagonist of this feature film and was in charge of playing Erin in the cinema with great success, achieving Oscar, Golden Globe and BAFTA for Best Actress. It was the first of four films in which Julia Roberts was directed by Steven Soderbergh, with whom she would later work on Ocean’s Eleven (Make a game) (2001), Full Frontal (2002) and Ocean’s Twelve (2004).

Erin Brockovich. EE.UU., 2000. Drama. 131 min. Dir.: Steven Soderbergh. Int.: Julia Roberts, Albert Finney, Aaron Eckhart, Peter Coyote, Marg Helgenberger, Cherry Jones, Scott Leavenworth, T.J. Thyne.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io

This commenting section is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page. You may be able to find more information on their web site.