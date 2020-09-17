Jude Law returns to HBO with ‘The Third Day’

He has even managed to become Pope. If there is any role that will take you to the television Olympus, maybe that is but there is no roof for Jude Law. Since Tuesday September 15 we see him in his latest project on the small screen, The third day, escaping from his reality on an island where he will run into a strange festival where tradition and religion are the protagonists. To celebrate his new passage through HBO, we show that his career in this medium is as relevant as the film.

On Christmas 1989 millions of families celebrated the holidays as the ITV network broadcast the television adaptation of Beatrix Potter’s children’s story, The Tailor of Gloucester (Gloucester Tailor). But in Jude Law’s house they also celebrated its television premiere just one day before its 17th birthday (born December 29, 1972). In this production it was Sam, the mayor’s assistant, whom we see for the first time at the beginning of the broadcast (at minute 2.20):

Just a year later he became part of the cast of the new daily ITV fiction, Families. The opportunities did not stop coming to his hands because in 1991 he came across a story with which he had the opportunity to meet again in the cinema. This is British production The Sherlock Holmes Cases, in which he landed a role in the episode Shoscombe Old Place.

Since that time Law has already made it clear that he did not mind getting involved in risky and original projects and he demonstrated it with the strange short The crane (1992). He must also have understood that literary adaptations were his thing because he was involved in The Marshal and the Madwoman (1993) with Alfred Molina.

It took a few years until his next television project and, this time, would debut behind the camera directing the episode A Bird in the Hand of the series Tube Tales (1999). The idea of ​​this fiction was to shoot different stories in the London Underground by experienced filmmakers such as Stephen Hopkins, Charles McDougall and Bob Hoskins and other newcomers such as Ewan McGregor and Law himself.

Jude understood from the beginning of his career that no project is small and in 2000 he released a new short, Happy M’Gee, this time sharing footage with Ewan McGregor.

The next fifteen years were spent focused on his film career, but Law knew that with a good project, he would end up returning to television. Therefore, although we could see him as guest star of Toast of London in 2015 in a small cameo, his big comeback was about to arrive.

Jude Law opens the doors of the Vatican

In 2016 the great project of the British actor was released on television. Not knowing if it would be a success or not, he jumped into the pool to become Pius XIII, the protagonist of The Young Pope under the baton of Paolo Sorrentino. The series, sponsored by HBO, tells the story of the young religious Lenny Belardo, the first American pope, whose rise seems to have been the result of a simple and effective media strategy implemented by the Cardinals.

The proposal was so original that the audience’s acceptance was immediate and the chain decided to bet on a second installment with the incorporation of John Malkovic, The New Pope (2019). This is undoubtedly the most ambitious television fiction Law has worked on to date, but it is also important because it brought him back to the small screen.

Now it seems that he has got the taste again because, just a year later, he premiered his latest work, The third day. This series is almost an experimental work in which the codes of the audiovisual on screen are combined with the theater. Law stars in the first three episodes that take place in Summer, name of her story block, and Naomi Harris (saga 007, Calypso in Pirates of the Caribbean, Moonlight) takes over in Winter.

And here comes the particularity; the connection between the two stories is made through a special event live from London called Fall to be broadcast on HBO after the broadcast of the block led by Jude Law. In addition, fiction gives us the presence of Emily Watson (Chernobyl) who is always a pleasure to see on screen.

