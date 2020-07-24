Juan Echanove enters the kitchen of Amazon Prime Video

No one better than Juan Echanove to visit the most valued kitchens in our country. The actor is passionate about gastronomy, as he has always shared on his networks. In fact, he made his hobby a job when he presented with his partner and friend Imanol Arias the first two seasons of A country to eat it (La 1, 2010-2011).

Now retakes that hobby for Amazon Prime Video and Mediaset with From life to the plate coming to the platform on Friday, July 24. It is a docuseries that reveals the philosophy, history and differential values ​​that have made eight restaurants in emblematic establishments of national haute cuisine and discover the lives and trajectories of their chefs.

Echanove and his team visit the most emblematic Spanish establishments in each chapter. They start in The Celler de Can Roca (Gerona) and later they will visit The Corral de la Morería (Madrid), Echaurren (Ezcaray, La Rioja), Noor (Córdoba), Etxebarri (Axpe, Vizcaya), Solla house (Pontevedra), Ricard Camarena Restaurant (Valencia) and Clay (Castroverde de Campos, Zamora).

The actor from Madrid is going through a good professional period, since hehe past June 19 premiered Missing, the series that returned him to the small screen after his departure from Tell me how it happened. His entry in Amazon Prime Video (although it can also be seen in Mediaset) has opened the door of platforms in Echanove’s career. In fact, it seems that it is here to stay, since with From life to the plate See you on your second project for the streaming giant.

The beginning of a beautiful friendship

The premiere of From life to the plate It is endorsed by Mediterráneo Mediaset España Group, distributor of the program –produced by Unicorn Content–, which has also been in very good relations with Amazon since last February. It was then that we learned that the division of the conglomerate led by Paolo Vasile and the streaming giant had agreed jointly broadcast, initially, four series and two programs. At the moment Amazon already includes in its catalog Mothers. Love and life, Charon, Ladies of (h) AMPA and The village, which was subsequently added Missing as an extension of the agreement. All of them have been released exclusively by the platform and, progressively, are entering the Telecinco portfolio.

However, the programs have gone a little slower. Now with From life to the plate, comply with one of the two covenants. In fact, as a reinforcement to the premiere on Amazon Prime Video, Mediaset wanted to contribute to the significance of the program by premiering the first chapter of the program presented by Juan Echanove on Sunday, July 26, at 9:45 p.m., in Cuatro.

It is pending, for the coming months, see on Amazon Prime Video the docuserie The Spanish basketball family, starring the big names of the Spanish Basketball Team.

