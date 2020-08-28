Josep Pedrerol cuts his vacation to present a historic ‘Chiringuito de jugones’ by Messi

Messi’s desire to leave Barça has made Josep Pedrerol want to interrupt his vacation to present The Chiringuito de Jugonit is. This Tuesday, Leo Messi communicated to FC Barcelona his desire to leave the club. A decision by which Josep Pedrerol has decided to suspend his holidays summer and present El Chiringuito de Jugones.

A decision that announced the program on Twitter and for what the presenter became a Trending Topic for several hours. Pedrerol himself echoed some of the comments they made on Twitter, even commenting on such well-known users as the ‘youtuber’ Ibai Llanos.

He did it from Barcelona “because this is where the news is”And from the set of Aruser @ s, the program of Alfonso Arús. The Catalan in addition to giving the exclusive of where Messi could leave, also wanted to launch a message. “stay”He said looking at the camera.

“Pedrerol suspends his vacation. He will be in the most important program of the year to tell you that Messi wants to go”Wrote the Mega program account on Twitter three hours before its broadcast began. Thus, Pedrerol stood in front of the cameras, not on the set of The beach bar from Madrid, but the one used by Alfonso Arús to Aruser @ s from Barcelona. He did it together with Carme Barceló and Jota Jordi. “You had to be in Barcelona, ​​here is the news”, assured the Catalan.

Pedrerol’s message to Messi

“It can be the saddest days for Barcelona fans”Pedrerol began with a very serious face. However, there was hope for the Argentine to stay.

According to Pedrerol, someone very close to the footballer had just sent him a message saying that: “If Bartomeu resigns tomorrow, Messi could stay”. Shortly after, the presenter himself reflected on the Argentine’s decision. He did it by comparing it to the “divorce” of Cristiano Ronaldo with Real Madrid. “The beautiful memories remain“, He said, “be lucky enough to enjoy him, to feel him as his own”. He also alluded to “Decisions must never be taken hot” because then you are lucky to regret it.

“I tell the Catalans that you think with your heart that you say that Messi deserves the freedom letter, think with your head for a moment”, He asked the Barça fans.

