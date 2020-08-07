Jorge Javier and Karmele, on the warpath. The journalist lashes out at him, and the presenter responds

The accident suffered by Karmele Marchante has opened the thunder box. The former collaborator of Save me He suffered a hit that was widely discussed in the Telecinco program, something that did not make him any fun. The journalist resorted to social networks to lash out at her former colleagues between 2009 and 2016, especially against Jorge Javier Vázquez and Kiko Hernández.

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

The presenter took the brunt of the adjectives, calling him “psycho dwarf” or “misogynist abuser.” In addition, he assures that the program was a well of “mistreatment, bullying and lies” and he appreciates having left it and dedicating himself to making political information. As for Kiko, he calls him “buyer of creatures and inventor of diseases” in reference to his surrogate fatherhood and the cancer he suffered.

Not content with the review, threatens to pull the blanket and count “Drug races in restrooms and dressing rooms, alcohol, non-informative lies, management orders to distort events for a larger audience. Nepotism. Love endogamy to place boyfriends. Fights over the public …”.

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Meanwhile, one of the alluded to has spoken on the blog he writes for the magazine Lecturas. “I haven’t known anything about Karmele in a long time. From time to time she gets into puddles by tweet and takes every opportunity to stoke everything that smells like Save me“, Jorge Javier Vázquez has written while enjoying a few days of vacation. The presenter begins by praising the virtues of the former contestant of Survivors: “Karmele fun is hilarious. Her pot trips are legendary and if you catch her good everything that comes out of her mouth is pure Dadaism”, He says. But then sentence: “She is the most selfish woman I have ever met in my life, although she believes she is the height of generosity and solidarity”.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io

This commenting section is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page. You may be able to find more information on their web site.