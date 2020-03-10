Jordyn Woods Is With The French Singer Dadju In Dubai – Are These Two Together?

Jordyn Woods let her followers know the opposite day that she was heading to Dubai. She shared a video on her social media account through which she might be seen doing squats throughout her flight to Dubai.

Individuals have been criticizing the truth that she was carrying a masks to guard herself from coronavirus.

This comes proper after Jordyn made followers excited when she introduced that she’s starring in an incredible film.

Anyway, it appears that evidently Jordyn is just not solely by herself in Dubai, and The Shade Room shared a few posts that shed some mild on the matter.

Jordyn appears to be hanging out with the French singer Dadju.

Simply in case you don’t know who the person is, nicely, his full identify is Dadju Djuna Nsungula, higher identified by the mononym Dadju or at occasions Prince Dadju. He’s a French singer.

In accordance with official information from Wikipedia, ‘He was signed to the label Wati B and in 2017 signed with Polydor Data of Common Music Group. He was a member of the musical formation Shin Sekaï alongside rapper Abou Tall from 2012 to 2016.’

Persons are not likely right here for the thought of those two hanging out collectively, though nothing has been confirmed.

Somebody mentioned: ‘That’s why she was doing these squats on the airplane. Sis was preparing,’ and one other follower posted this: ‘She’s actually out right here dwelling her greatest life. Her greatest blessing was leaving that household and shifting on along with her life 👏🏽’

A commenter wrote: ‘She wants another person to spice up her profession😂 why not,’ and one different particular person mentioned: ‘She acquired a factor for unavailable males. He married af 🤭.’

Jordyn shared some pics and movies from the tallest metropolis, Burj Khalifa. Right here’s how she captioned her put up:

‘Dubai is among the coolest cities I’ve been to up to now. 😍 Stopped by the Burj Khalifa in the present day, which is the tallest constructing on the earth (virtually 3000 ft tall) 😱😊’ Jordyn captioned her put up.

Do you assume that there’s one thing occurring between these two, or is that this only a business-related journey?



