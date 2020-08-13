Jonathan Pryce will be Duke Philippe of Edinburgh in the last stage of ‘The Crown’

When you have a project in hand, there is usually a moment when you imagine who would be the perfect actors for the roles if they could convince whoever they wanted to participate in the project. And, when it comes to The Crown de Netflix, It seems that Peter Morgan, its creator, always gets the actors he wants, at least when he sees his latest signing for the final seasons: JOnathan Pryce to be Duke Philippe of Edinburgh.

Pryce is a film and television veteran, with work in Wolf Hall, Taboo, The Age of Innocence, Pirates of the Caribbean, Evita and that he is in a very good professional stage since he reached retirement age: young audiences know him for his participation in Game of Thrones, where he played the Supreme Sparrow, and this 2020 he got his first Oscar nomination for The Two Popes, the Netflix movie where he put himself in the shoes of Pope Francis.









The 73-year-old actor will be the relay for the fifth and sixth seasons, which will show the last two decades of the reign of Elizabeth II of England. They previously played the role Matt Smith in the first two seasons and Tobias Menzies in the third and fourth., the latter pending broadcast on Netflix although, fortunately, filming ended before the coronavirus pandemic.

Jonathan Pryce thus completes the trio of most important characters in The Crown, not even because they appear in all stages of the historical series. Imelda Staunton (Harry Potter) will be the queen following in the footsteps of Claire Foy and Olivia Colman while Lesley Manville (The invisible thread) will be Princess Margaret after having the face of Vanessa Kirby and Helena Bonham Carter.

Imelda Staunton will be Isabel II in the last seasons. (Carnival)













Perhaps the interesting thing will be to see the conflicts that this final stretch of The Crown. Who will play William and Harry? Will the Left Banks Pictures production company have to find a Kate Middleton and a Meghan Markle for this last stage?

For now at the end of 2020 the fourth season of The Crown and the fifth is not scheduled to arrive until 2022, leaving time for Morgan to prepare the final installments of the series with this new cast.

Lesley Manville, who will be Princess Margaret, in 'The invisible thread' by Paul Thomas Anderson. (Other sources)












