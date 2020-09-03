Jon Sistiaga premieres documentary on Movistar +: “Fear in this pandemic has equated us with the rich and the poor”

Jon sistiaga has presented at the Vitoria FesTVal Fear, a new two-episode documentary that premieres on September 17, in prime time, in Movistar +. There he will show how this almost inherent human feeling has gripped and paralyzed society especially in recent months. Workers and citizens who have had to live with fear on a daily basis during the global pandemic will be the protagonists in this new production that the chain has made in collaboration with La Caña Brothers.

The journalist returns with another of his great journalistic projects after Taboo or ETA, The end of silence, a series that according to Jorge Ortiz de Landázuri himself, content manager of Movistar 0 and of his own production, has been one of the most viewed in the history of Movistar +.

What is fear? What reactions does it provoke? Who benefits from fear? Sistiaga wonders. The COVID-19 pandemic has been a shock that has filled the present with uncertainties, doubts, sadness … and fear. And although it is an inherent sensation of the human being, fear has paralyzed, blocked and gripped the entire society as a whole. The journalist travels to the epicenter of this anthropological commotion with Fear, a two-episode documentary show in which you will speak to people who since March have faced, struggled, succumbed, or (even) ignored fear. Health workers such as a doctor who was very sick from the coronavirus, forensics, essential services workers such as that of a woman who in her first experience working in a funeral home, had to collect corpses in a nursing home and sick people who have lived with the virus they contribute their testimony. Citizens whose stories make us reflect on fear also participate: its origin, its pathologies, the new fears that have arisen, the distrust of close people or the panic that many people have developed to be in any type of open space. We will see a priest who was exercising his work in the Ice Palace in Madrid, enabled as a morgue in the midst of a pandemic and who came to see 700 coffins together, or a commander who has worked at IFEMA.

Darkness and light They are the names of the two episodes, the darkness of fear that has gripped all members of society and the light at the end of a tunnel from which one can only overcome fears. Darkness and light as if they were the two sides of the same coin, that of fear. And we spoke with the host of the program about that fear.

You have been a war correspondent, but have you been afraid during this pandemic?

During the confinement I began to notice a series of sensations that, due to my personality, affected me a lot. That’s where I started to develop the idea for these reports. I was not supposed to be afraid since I was used to traveling continuously and I have gotten into many puddles, but I have always said that it has been fear that has made me leave all places unscathed. I also saw that after 50 days at home, we all had very fine sensitivity, a low tolerance for uncertainty and I began to think about the days that I had to spend many days in confinement in Afghanistan, without anything to eat, with lice, diarrhea and Taliban everywhere. Here, instead, we have television, Wi-Fi and even toilet paper, including the possibility of doing Zoom with our families, but it was all an existential disaster.

Has the behavior of people around you surprised you?

Yes. People who before I saw coherent, sensible and rational, after three weeks of confinement you had to see what they wrote on social networks spreading lies, without contrast. Fear has encouraged the reception of news close to what we want to hear. We have become more manipulative.

Does fear equal rich and poor?

Fear is the only thing that has made us all equal as a society and also more vulnerable. Sometimes it paralyzes but other times it encourages us and makes us act. Fear made us go home and thus reduce the spread of the pandemic and brought out the worst in us -the policemen on the balcony, political polarization, trolls on the networks-, but it also made many people get the best out of this pandemic of himself, from the people who have risked their lives every day, such as the health sector to the ‘riders’ who bring your food home. That is why we have called these two chapters Darkness and Light. In the reports we see how we have behaved in these months as a society and what lessons we are going to draw from fear.

The interviews you hold are in the framework of buildings such as IFEMA or the Ice Palace in Madrid, places that were converted into a field hospital or a morgue, but now, empty, give a huge feeling of loneliness …

I wanted to capture that huge void that comes from entering there two months later. That redefinition of public spaces. I live next to the Ice Palace, which is usually a leisure place, with cinemas, cafes … I was going to buy food at a shopping center that is in the ground floor and I saw how, after housing hundreds of corpses, that was emptied. But I am convinced that it will be filled again, as happened with IFEMA, after it sheltered the 200 corpses of 11 M.

You have talked about life and death with the head of infectology at the Ramón y Cajal hospital, who was about to die …

He is a very curious guy, who spent twenty-some days in the ICU and talks about death as something “not very sexy.” He explains: “I am leaving home, I tell my wife that I am a little sick, I go to the emergency room to be seen by my colleagues … and I won’t be back for two months. And I may never come back. , my wife cannot enter to see me nor can she touch me “. But these reports are not only a series of interviews of what has happened but also how we have behaved and what lessons we are going to draw from all this.

The second chapter is titled ‘Light’. Do you give a more cheerful view of the pandemic?

Yes, and we also talk about what the use of fear has meant throughout history. People like Arsuaga and a magnificent theologian speak, who tell us about the different fears that have existed: existential or atavistic ones, which have been used as an element of control in some societies and also as an element of impulse to move forward.

What would you highlight from this second part?

The interview with three psychiatric patients, with pathologies such as psychosis and paranoias, about how they see the world. Now they see others as they see themselves all their lives. They tell us: “Now you are afraid that you are going to be infected or afraid of seeing the empty streets, but that is what we feel at all times since we have lived in that mental prison for years. And now we have to give advice to our friends so they can get over it. I, the crazy one, have to tell a friend who is locked up at home, that he should control his anxiety, breathe and go for a walk. I, the crazy one … “

You raise the debate whether we should have taken more or less photos of the corpses …

Yes, because there are those who think that we have been infantilized as a society and the visual memory of the pandemic has been stolen from us, but others do not believe it necessary. The role of the media is discussed, about the tremendousness with which it was spoken at the beginning, which later went to a certain yellowness or an overexposure of the pandemic in the media … We reflect on the fear that the journalists who covered the reports and also about the war semantics that have been used: they talked about the war against the virus, the invisible enemy, the heroes, the trenches, the front line … with all the demonization that has occurred in social networks.

Do you cover in the reports any theory about the ‘conspiracy’ that we have developed during the pandemic?

I can tell you that there is an interview with an anesthesiologist who has a very active profile on Twitter and before the first report is broadcast, she has already received messages full of bile that she has had to report as violent. Fear is producing gigantic chain reactions and not all of them are good.

