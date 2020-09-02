John Travolta takes justice into his own hands in ‘I am revenge’

Stanley Hill (John Travolta) is a former secret agent who sets out on a path of revenge against several corrupt police officers. This decision is made because they are unable to discover the murderer of his wife, who is part of a group of gangsters. You will have no choice but to seek justice on your own and take action with the collaboration of a former colleague.

John Travolta’s leadership

After directing to Jim Carrey in The mask (1994), a Arnold schwarzenegger in Eraser (1996) or to Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson in The scorpion king (2002), Chuck russell added one more Hollywood star to his career as a filmmaker with John Travolta for I am revenge. This action thriller was the first and only work, to date, in which the Oscar nominee, for Saturday night Fever (1977) and Pulp fiction (1994), worked under Russell.

The same year it was released I am revenge, John Travolta stepped into the skin of Robert Shapiro to star, alongside Cuba Gooding Jr., the Serie American Crime Story: The People v. O.J. Simpson, one of his most successful projects in the last years of his career.

I am wrath. USA, 2016. Action. 92 min. Dir .: Chuck Russell. Int .: John Travolta, Michael Urriquia, Amanda Schull, Christopher Meloni, Rebecca De Mornay, Luis Da Silva Jr., Sam Trammell, Patrick St. Esprit.

