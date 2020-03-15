John Lindley Elected President Of Cinematographers Guild

John Lindley has been elected president of the Worldwide Cinematographers Guild IATSE Native 600. Lindley, a director of pictures whose movie credit embody St. Vincent, You’ve Obtained Mail, Unbelievable, Pleasantville, and Sleeping with the Enemy, was elected by the guild’s nationwide government board, which met on-line in a particular session immediately.

In regular occasions, the chief board meets in particular person. However in these pandemic occasions, the assembly was held remotely as a precaution in opposition to the coronavirus.

“I’m honored to be elected by the Nationwide Government Board to serve the members of Native 600 as nationwide president at this difficult time of change within the business and our nation,” Lindley mentioned. “I’m additionally grateful to Dejan Georgevich for stepping in as interim nationwide president and for the dedication and talent of nationwide government director Rebecca Rhine and your complete workers. Our management workforce will now proceed the essential work of our members and our union.”

Associated Story Cinematographers Guild Monitoring Coronavirus Case On Fox Present ‘NeXt’ In Chicago

A guild member for 32 years, Lindley was the second nationwide vp and has served on the nationwide government board for 13 years. His election follows the resignation final month of the earlier nationwide president, Lewis Rothenberg, eight months into his three-year time period. Lindley, the guild mentioned, was elected with an amazing majority on the primary on-line poll and can serve out the rest of Rothenberg’s time period. Georgevich served as interim president till the board might fill the emptiness.

In his letter of resignation, Rothenberg instructed the guild’s members final month that “My imaginative and prescient for this union, as to who runs it and the way it must be run, shouldn’t be totally aligned with a few of our senior workers and Nationwide Officers. Whereas I actually imagine everybody within the management of this Native has the members in thoughts, there are main ideological variations between a few of us. I ran for this workplace to deliver change, unite us, and improve activism. Regretfully I don’t really feel that I will accomplish this with the huge variations of philosophy of the management workforce.”

Baird Steptoe Sr., first assistant, was elected second nationwide vp to fill the emptiness created by Lindley, the earlier workplace holder. Steptoe has been a member of Native 600 for 45 years and has served on the chief board for 13 years. A longtime guild activist, his notable profession credit embody Congo, The Bodyguard, and The Occurring. The Society of Digital camera Operators honored him with their Digital camera Technician Lifetime Award in 2013.

“On behalf of the workers,” Rhine mentioned, “I wish to congratulate John and Baird and categorical my appreciation to the entire officers and board for his or her dedication and assist. The collaboration between elected members and workers is crucial to our capability to get the work finished our members count on and deserve.”

The guild modified the unique plans for an in-person assembly in Los Angeles, and determined to carry regional conferences in Los Angeles, Atlanta, New York, and Chicago on-line to deal with the security issues created by the outbreak of the COVID-19 virus. The 93 seated board members or alternates throughout the nation logged on to ZOOM to take part within the full nominating and voting course of.