“I’m thrilled to companion with Netflix to develop a slate of non-English language attribute films focused on African tales and my workforce and I are excited to develop distinctive supplies,” Boyega talked about in an announcement. “We’re proud to develop this arm of our enterprise with a company that shares our imaginative and prescient.”
John Boyega teams up with Netflix for African film projects
March 11, 2020
March 11, 2020
