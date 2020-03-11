TELEVISION

John Boyega teams up with Netflix for African film projects

March 11, 2020
Add Comment
1 Min Read

“I’m thrilled to companion with Netflix to develop a slate of non-English language attribute films focused on African tales and my workforce and I are excited to develop distinctive supplies,” Boyega talked about in an announcement. “We’re proud to develop this arm of our enterprise with a company that shares our imaginative and prescient.”

About the author

View All Posts

James Ashley

James Ashley is a 2006 graduate of De La Salle University in Manila, Philippines. After working over a decade as an additional writer at USA News, he decided to start his own news publication. He mainly focuses on technology, sports articles and editorials. He likes to listen to music and play chess in his free time.

Email: [email protected]

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *