Joe Giudice Calls Italy’s Lockdown Amid The Coronavirus Pandemic ‘Ridiculous’ – ‘More People Die From Viagra!’

Italy is now on lockdown amid the entire Coronavirus disaster and Joe Giudice, who has been residing there whereas ready for a closing choice in his deportation case, made it very clear he doesn’t agree! So far as the truth TV star is anxious, the measures are too excessive for the reason that virus is absolutely not that harmful in any respect!

Joe shared his opinion on the scenario on video whereas exhibiting how his Salerno neighborhood seemed like a whole ‘ghost city’ due to the quarantine.

Teresa Giudice’s estranged husband mocked the fears as effectively within the clip he posted on his Instagram web page by declaring that even Viagra tablets trigger extra deaths than the Covid19 strand of the Coronavirus!

Joe filmed the empty streets, sidewalk and the buildings in his neighborhood and known as the lockdown ‘ridiculous.’

Clearly pissed off, Joe went on to clarify that ‘Extra individuals die from Viagra (coronary heart assaults and drug overdose) on a regular basis than this Coronavirus. People listed below are so frantic as a result of authorities’s ridiculous with 🔒down !!!! Sorry Lockdown not for me By no means once more !!!!! Keep protected 🌎 eat wholesome, train, no shaking and 🧼 👏!’

Judging by the feedback he obtained within the remark part, it seems to be like lots of people agreed with Joe’s standpoint.

One follower instructed Joe that he ought to let individuals comprehend it’s truly protected to journey there.

In response, the person wrote that one ought to ‘all the time take security recommendation. I used to be in jail for four years the important thing’s to all the time wash your arms and you can be okay.’

Different followers chimed in as effectively, writing feedback similar to: ‘Yea it’s loopy.’ / ‘People are all apprehensive right here within the states too however nonetheless going to work.’ / ‘It’s insane all of my kin in Italy are telling me to not are available April for Easter so needed to cancel all the things and it isn’t even of their hometown however within the states it’s no higher.’



Submit Views:

20