Joe Exotic-Carole Baskin rivalry series gets green light

2020 is the year of the pandemic, yes, but also of Joe Exotic. It seems like an eternity ago that the documentary series Tiger king it premiered on Netflix when it actually did so in March at the beginning of lockdown. And for now One of the projects that wants to adapt the story to the fiction format based on real events has received the green light.

The Joe Exotic Series produced by Kate McKinnon, one of the most popular actresses of the Saturday night Live and with titles like Ghostbusters, will produce a season for NBCUniversal. The funny thing is that it will not be based on the Netflix docuseries but will be based on the podcast Wondery’s Over My Dead Body which in its second season explored the rivalry between Joe Exotic and Carole Baskin.









Two Emmy Award winner Kate McKinnon produces and stars in the series as Carole Baskin.

(Jordan Strauss / AP)



Let’s remember the history a little bit: Carole Baskin is the lover of big cats who has a sanctuary to care for them and with a very particular past: the timely disappearance of her husband that allowed her to become a millionaire. Joe Exotic is the eccentric tiger breeder who ended up in prison for animal abuse, illegal sale of animals and for commissioning the murder of Carole Baskin, the woman who did everything possible to get Joe’s business closed.

The miniseries will feature two Emmy Award winner Kate McKinnon as Carole Baskin and who will play Joe Exotic is still unknown.. NBCUniversal has been the one who has bought the project with an unusual strategy: it is expected that they will exploit the content on the generalist channel NBC, the cable channel USA Network and the new content platform that they have launched in 2020, Peacock.

Carole Baskin, a woman with a controversial past.

(Netflix / EFE)













Now it remains to be discovered if the other ongoing project centered on Joe Exotic will also receive the green light.. We refer to the miniseries with Nicolas Cage as the convict and which is produced by CBS Television, which is looking for a buyer.







