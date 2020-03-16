Joe Biden-Bernie Sanders Debate Draws 10.8 Million To CNN And Univision

CNN and Univision’s Democratic presidential debate, uncommon in that it was held in-studio with out and viewers due to the coronavirus disaster, drew a mixed 10.87 million viewers Sunday, in line with the quick nationwide figures from Nielsen.

That could be a dropoff from the 15.Three million viewers for the final debate, held on February 25 in Charleston, SC, when there have been nonetheless seven candidates taking part. However CNN stated that the viewers was the biggest for any of the occasions it has sponsored this cycle.

The coronavirus disaster dominated the early a part of the controversy, as Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders outlined how they might handle the pandemic. The controversy initially was scheduled to be held in Phoenix, however the fears of the virus’ unfold compelled CNN and the Democratic Nationwide Committee to scrap a reside viewers and transfer the occasion to the CNN studio in Washington, D.C.

The excessive mark for a debate this cycle got here final month, when NBC Information and MSNBC drew virtually 20 million viewers for a presidential debate in Las Vegas. It set a report for probably the most watched Democratic debate.

CNN stated that just about 10 million whole viewers watched on the community, and 848,000 on Univision.

The controversy additionally drove site visitors to CNN Digital, which had 3.9 million whole day reside streams and a couple of.5 million throughout the debate. That was the biggest quantity for this cycle.