‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’ & ‘General Hospital’ Suspend Production Over Coronavirus

ABC simply introduced that late-night’s Jimmy Kimmel Stay and daytime cleaning soap Normal Hospital will droop manufacturing starting Monday, March 16 on account of considerations over the spreading coronavirus.

For an inventory of TV exhibits which have been halted throughout broadcast, cable and streaming, click on right here.

In an announcement, ABC mentioned “Jimmy Kimmel Stay has decided it’s in one of the best curiosity of the employees and crew to droop manufacturing on the present starting Monday, March 16. We’ll proceed to observe this and hope to be again on the air with new exhibits Monday, March 30.

Jimmy Kimmel Stay beforehand mentioned it could proceed manufacturing, however with out a stay in-studio viewers.

Normal Hospital will droop manufacturing starting Monday, March 16 by way of Friday, April 10. The community says it doesn’t anticipate any interruption within the broadcast of authentic episodes.

NBC’s ‘Tonight Present Starring Jimmy Fallon’ & ‘Late Evening With Seth Meyers’ Get Early Streamings On Peacock Premium