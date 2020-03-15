‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ And ‘Nightline’ Swap Time Slots As Newsmag Focuses On COVID-19

Jimmy Kimmel Stay!, which beforehand introduced it’s going to air encore displays for 2 weeks, will transfer to 12:05 AM ET beginning Tuesday, March 17, and ABC Information’sNightline will air at 11:35 p.m. ET for 4 nights.

ABC introduced the late-night programming swap to ship the most recent COVID-19 updates from ABC Information whereas Kimmel is on repeats.

Nightline is devoting its present to sole protection of COVID-19 and the worldwide and home results of the outbreak. It marks a return to this system’s roots, when Nightline launched 40 years in the past with every day information updates on the Iran hostage disaster.

The newest “Nightline” reporting on COVID-19 is accessible HERE.

ABC Information’s Nightline is anchored by Juju Chang and Byron Pitts. Steven Baker is govt producer.