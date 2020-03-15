TELEVISION

‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ And ‘Nightline’ Swap Time Slots As Newsmag Focuses On COVID-19

March 15, 2020
Jimmy Kimmel Stay!, which beforehand introduced it’s going to air encore displays for 2 weeks, will transfer to 12:05 AM ET beginning Tuesday, March 17, and ABC Information’sNightline will air at 11:35 p.m. ET for 4 nights.

ABC introduced the late-night programming swap to ship the most recent COVID-19 updates from ABC Information whereas Kimmel is on repeats.

Nightline is devoting its present to sole protection of COVID-19 and the worldwide and home results of the outbreak. It marks a return to this system’s roots, when Nightline launched 40 years in the past with every day information updates on the Iran hostage disaster.

The newest “Nightline” reporting on COVID-19 is accessible HERE.

 ABC Information’s Nightline is anchored by Juju Chang and Byron Pitts. Steven Baker is govt producer. 

 

James Ashley

James Ashley is a 2006 graduate of De La Salle University in Manila, Philippines. After working over a decade as an additional writer at USA News, he decided to start his own news publication. He mainly focuses on technology, sports articles and editorials. He likes to listen to music and play chess in his free time.

Email: [email protected]

