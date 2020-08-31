Jim Carrey and Jeff Daniels are now ‘Two still dumber’

Twenty years have passed since Harry (Jeff daniels) and Lloyd (Jim Carrey) met and formed the funny duo that made us laugh with their crazy occurrences, but neither of them seems to have matured. Harry has a daughter whom he hardly knows and, needing a kidney transplant, tries to locate her to ask her to donate one of his own.

The long-awaited reunion of Jim Carrey and Jeff Daniels

Brothers Peter and Bobby Farrelly debuted in the film industry as directors of a feature film with Two dumbs so dumbs (1994). Twenty years after that successful comedy, both returned to join forces to bring to the big screen Two fools even dumber.

Not only in the realization section were there ‘repeaters’ in Two fools even dumberRegarding the sequel from the 90s, the cast was again led by the same protagonists. Jim Carrey and Jeff Daniels they met again in the cinema two decades later, because after the repercussion acquired by that film, they never worked together again.

Dumb and Dumber To. USA, 2014. Comedy. 109 min. Dir .: Peter and Bobby Farrelly. Int .: Jim Carrey, Jeff Daniels, Rachel Melvin, Rob Riggle, Kathleen Turner, Laurie Holden, Steve Tom, Don Lake, Tembi Locke, Patricia French.

