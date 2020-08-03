Jewelry series that already lit this 2020

This summer is weak in terms of news in the series world. The health crisis caused by the coronavirus has also affected the audiovisual world, which has seen filming schedules and premieres delay. Ideal time to recover some series jewels that have already seen the light this 2020. Here are eight recommendations, all of them for a single season and with a reduced number of episodes (ten at most), ideal to enjoy at this time of year.





UNORTHODOX / NETFLIX

The story of Esty, a young girl born in the neighborhood of Williamsburg of New York fleeing his suffocating ultra-Orthodox Jewish family and discovering the beauty of freedom in Berlin, has become one of the unexpected surprises of the season, with nominations for Emmy included: as best miniseries and for its protagonist, Shira Haas. Based on real events from the memories of Deborah Feldman, the series discovers in four episodes how claustrophobic and closed to the real world it can be to live in such a community.













LITTLE FIRES EVERYWHERE / AMAZON PRIME VIDEO

After Big little lies,

Reese Whiterspoon He returns to produce and interpret a women’s story, in this case based on a novel by Celeste Ng focused on two women and their families: Elena (Whiterspoon), a journalist used to following the rules with an apparently perfect life, and Mia (Kerry Washington, Scandal ), a rebellious and independent art photographer who constantly changes cities with her teenage daughter. The fight between them for the custody of a Chinese-American girl brings to the table, in eight episodes, topics such as the weight of secrets, the search for identity, prejudice and the challenges of motherhood.





THE INVISIBLE LINE / MOVISTAR +

Mariano Barroso directs this six-episode series on the origins of AND. On June 7, 1968 the leader of ETA, Txabi Etxebarrieta, crossed the invisible line by killing the organization’s first fatality, the civil guard José Antonio Pardines. A few hours later Etxebarrieta himself was shot down in a confrontation with the Civil Guard. After the leader’s death, his companions avenged him by murdering his main persecutor, the inspector Melitón Apples. The series seeks to understand each other’s motivations and discover a part of the recent history of Spain quite unknown.













THE COLLAPSE / FILMIN

Released three weeks ago in Spain, this French production is, without a doubt, the most innovative fiction of the year. Influenced by collapsology – a current of thought that predicts the collapse of industrial society – the series imagines what would happen if the system were suddenly unable to offer basic supplies to the population at a reasonable price. Each of the eight episodes, filmed in sequence and about 20 minutes long, is set in a different day and place, and shows the chaos and paranoia that would plague humanity. After a few months of confinement, the series no longer sounds like science fiction but a terrible reality very close.





MRS AMERICA / HBO

Cate Blanchett brings life in this nine episode series to Phyllis Schlafly, a conservative policy that was radically opposed to the Equal Rights Amendment, a draft of the early 1970s that promoted equality in work, divorce and property between men and women in U.S. As feminists struggled for its ratification, Schlafly led a group of women who went above and beyond to stop it as they believed it would have negative effects on the female collective, as women would lose some of their “privileges”, such as not having to forcefully enroll in the army.













KALIFAT / NETFLIX

The stories of three women in parallel to the organization of a terrorist attack in Stockholm It is the addictive proposal of this fiction of eight chapters. Pervin is a Swedish Muslim who went to live in Raqa (Syria) for the love of her husband, involved in Islamic jihad, but who now wants to flee and return to Sweden with your baby; Fátima, a Swedish security service agent who helps Pervin while trying to avoid an attack, and Sulle, a teenager who is interested in religious and political Islam and is studying the possibility of starting a new life in Syria. Paths in different directions that will end up crossing.





THE UNIT / MOVISTAR +

Thriller based on the work of an elite unit of the National Police specialized in jihadist terrorism. The arrest of a terrorist leader makes Spain the main objective of his followers. The members of that unit try to dismantle a jihadist cell against the clock, while in parallel they must resolve the conflicts of their personal lives. Brilliant fifth episode (out of six in the series) in which a terrorist drives a van at full speed down a pedestrian street in Madrid destroying everything.













THE VISITOR / HBO

A story of murders and paranormal phenomena with the unmistakable seal of the master Stephen King. The protagonist is Ralph Anderson (Ben Mendelsonhn), a policeman tormented by the death of his 15-year-old son, who detains after the cruel murder of an 11-year-old boy a Terry Maitland (Jason Bateman), an exemplary parent and teacher who is the coach of the local youth baseball team. This is the common thread of a plot that, as its ten episodes progress, becomes increasingly dark, strange, terrifying and disturbing.







