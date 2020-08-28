Jet Li and DMX team up in ‘Born to Die’

Armed with a potent combination of charisma, street smarts, and martial arts expert, gangster Tony Fait (DMX) handles the threats of the urban landscape with precision, taking care of your business and your team of professionals. After landing a cache of black diamonds in a complex hit, Fait will have to deal with Su (Jet Li), a Taiwanese government agent who tracked the jewels around the world. But the relentless Su is not only chasing the diamonds, but also his former partner, the ruthless Ling (Mark Dacascos), who has kidnapped Vanessa (Paige hurd), Tony’s daughter, in order to exchange her for the stolen jewels.

Jet Li and DMX match again

After debuting with Romeo must die (2000) and Open wound (2001), Andrzej Bartkowiak prolonged his way into the action thriller with Born to die. As it already happened in the debut of the Polish director, Jet Li He was once again the main protagonist in the feature film that is broadcast tonight, showing off his great repertoire of hits once more.

Leading the cast of Born to die he was Earl simmons, better known as DMX. The rapper, who was also in Romeo must die (2000) as a secondary player, he played his second leading role in the world of cinema in this film after debuting as an actor leading the cast of Belly (1998), under the direction of Hype Williams.

Cradle 2 The Grave. USA, 2003. Action. 100 min. Dir .: Andrzej Bartkowiak. Int .: Jet Li, DMX, Anthony Anderson, Kelly Hu, Mark Dacascos, Gabrielle Union, Paige Hurd, Tom Arnold, Chi McBride, Drag-On.

