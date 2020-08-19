Jensen Ackles, star signing of ‘The Boys’ after passing through ‘Supernatural’

Jensen Ackles He is one of those actors who have a reputation closely associated with a particular project: he is known to the fans of the series Supernatural, where he has worked since 2005. 15 seasons. She is the Ellen Pompeo of the supernatural-loving public. It was clear that offers would not be lacking now that she has been free of work commitments. And what project have you wanted to embark on? Amazon Prime Video’s The Boys Season 3.

Makes sense. Supernatural has had a very faithful parish, staying on the air basically as long as Jensen Ackles and Jared Padalecki were willing to shoot more episodes, and

The Boys

is very compatible with his followers. The most curious thing? That he will meet again with Eric Kripke, the creator of Supernatural and chief creative officer for the first five seasons, when he finally left the series and only kept the title of executive producer.









“Jensen is an amazing actor, even a better person, he smells like hot chocolate chip cookies, and I think of him as a brother”Kripke explained on social networks. He’s delighted that she brings “humor, pathos, and danger” to the new character.

And what will it do? Of Soldier Boy, the original superhero, the one who fought in WWII and became the world’s first celebrity superhero. An icon. And will it be good or will it be a corrupt unpresentable like the superheroes we have known so far?

Of course, it will take time to see him as Soldier Boy, since Amazon must first release the second season on September 4. When will the third Ackles be out? Possibly 2021.











