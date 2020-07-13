Jennifer Lopez says ‘Never again’ to sexist violence

Slim (Jennifer Lopez) is a waitress whose life changes radically when she marries Mitch (Billy Campbell), a wealthy builder. For some time she enjoys a warm and comfortable home, a man she loves, and her charming daughter. Her dreams are broken when her husband becomes a detestable guy who starts mistreating her. Slim will flee, then, changing his identity. Tirelessly pursued by Mitch, she finally decides to stand up to him.

This content is imported from YouTube. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

JLo’s leadership

Never more tells the story of a battered woman, a role that was commissioned to capture on the big screen Jennifer Lopez under the orders of the veteran English director Michael Apted. The also singer led a cast in which she had the opportunity to work for the first time with Bill Campbell that gets into the abuser’s skin. The girl they both have in fiction is Tessa Allen, who debuted in the cinema with this character.

The interpretation of Jennifer Lopez in Never more It was not highly appreciated by critics. Proof of this is the Razzie she was nominated for as Worst Actress, in the 2002 contest. That award, of dubious honor, ended up being shared Britney Spears, for his role in Crossroads: To the end (2002), and Madonna, by Tidal sweeps (2002).

Enough. EE.UU., 2002. Thriller. 95 min. Dir.: Michael Apted. Int.: Jennifer Lopez, Bill Campbell, Juliette Lewis, Dan Futterman, Noah Wyle, Christopher Maher, Fred Ward.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io

This commenting section is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page. You may be able to find more information on their web site.