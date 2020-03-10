Jenna Dewan Welcomes Baby #2 — What’s His Name?

Actress Jenna Dewan, 39, is a mom as soon as extra!

On Tuesday, Jenna broke the knowledge that she gave starting to son Callum Michael Rebel, her first teenager with fiancé Steve Kazee. Along with {a photograph} of her bundle of enjoyment, she wrote on Instagram, “And similar to that, our hearts exploded into all of eternity and previous ❤️🌈❤️ Welcome to the world you little angel! ❤️.”

Dewan moreover revealed that their bundle of enjoyment was born on March 6.

Steve shared {a photograph} of Callum holding his finger. He wrote, “Immediately our universe burst huge open and nothing would ever be the similar. Welcome to earth star teenager.”

The kid’s arrival comes decrease than a month after Steve popped the question to Jenna. In February, Dewan posted a pic of her diamond engagement ring, writing on Instagram, “lifetime to love and develop with you…you could possibly have my coronary coronary heart.”

Steve shared the similar kissing pic, together with, “In the event you wake inside the morning I’ll kiss your face with a smile no one has ever seen. In the event you wake inside the morning I’ll kiss your eyes and say it’s you I’ve beloved all these years.”

In December, Dewan gave a being pregnant substitute to “Extra’s” Renee Bargh whereas promoting her current “Flirty Dancing.” Watch!

Jenna might be the mother of daughter Evelyn with ex-husband Channing Tatum.