Jelly Lin Denies Starring in “Ashes of Love 2” | 

The 2018 fantasy romance collection Ashes of Love <香蜜沉沉烬如霜> introduced final yr that it is going to be getting a second season, and whereas the collection did catapult the careers of Deng Lun (邓伦) and Andy Yang (杨紫), the second season will deliver in new actors, because the story will deal with a subsequent technology of characters.

For months, social media in mainland China puffed up the rumor that Jelly Lin (林允) will star in the sequel. A number of dependable accounts, together with fan accounts, included The Mermaid <美人鱼> actress in the official forged stay.

However the actress has since denied being on the sequel. On March 10, Jelly’s representatives at her manufacturing studio denied her reference to the collection, including that Jelly by no means obtained an invite to star. At the moment, Jelly’s solely confirmed works embody the second season of actuality present My Little One <我家那闺女> and the TV drama The Snail and the Oriole <蜗牛与黄鹂鸟>.

