Jeff Bridges and Julianne Moore face off in ‘The Seventh Son’

Master John Gregory (Jeff Bridges) is a knight who centuries ago captured the evil and powerful witch Mother Malkin (Julianne Moore). But the witch managed to escape and is now preparing her revenge. After summoning all her followers, Malkin decides to act. Meanwhile, Master Gregory sets out to teach his young apprentice Tom Ward in record time (Ben Barnes) to fight black magic.

The seventh son is a movie based on The Spectrum Apprentice, novel by Joseph Delaney published in 2004. Charles Leavitt y Matt Greenberg they adapted the book so that Sergey Bodrov It will take this story to the big screen, the second British production film directed by the Russian director.

Alicia Vikander and Kit Harington reinforce the cast

Jeff Bridges, winner of the Oscar, Golden Globe and BAFTA for his role in Rebel Heart (2009), was the great protagonist of The Seventh Son, where he coincided with Julianne Moore for the second time, years after shooting together The great Lebowski (1998) under the direction of Joel coen. It would not be the last time they would work together, since they shared the project again in Kingsman: The Golden Circle (2017).

As secondary, it also highlighted the presence of Kit Harington, internationally recognized for playing Jon Snow in the award-winning series Game of Thrones, and Alicia Vikander, who won the Oscar, in the category of Best Supporting Actress, for her role in The Danish Girl (2015). The two would repeat the film together, this time as the protagonists, in Will of youth (2014).

Seventh Son. G.B., 2014. Fantástico. 102 min. Dir.: Sergey Bodrov. Int.: Jeff Bridges, Julianne Moore, Ben Barnes, Kit Harington, Alicia Vikander, Lilah Fitzgerald, Antje Traue, Olivia Williams, Djimon Hounsou.

